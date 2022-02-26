Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar discussed the Russian invasion of Ukraine with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov over the phone Saturday.

In the statement published by the ministry the latest situation in Ukraine was discussed in detail with Akar stressing that Turkey is ready to support Ukraine with humanitarian aid and continue to do its part to ensure peace in the region, as Turkey had done before.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military intervention in Ukraine early Thursday, just days after recognizing two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine, drawing widespread international condemnation and announcements of tougher sanctions on Moscow.

The intervention followed a monthlong buildup of some 100,000 troops around Ukraine, with Russia repeatedly denying any intent to launch an invasion. As of Saturday, the Russian troops have been ordered to continue their assault.