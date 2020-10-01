Turkey's defense minister Thursday received his Libyan counterpart in the capital Ankara, said the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

After Hulusi Akar welcomed Salahaddin Namroush with military honors, the two spoke about the latest situation in Libya, the ministry reported.

Akar reiterated that Ankara would continue consulting Libya's military and security training, adding that Turkey supports Libya's stability, independence and sovereignty.

Last November, Turkey, and Libya signed a security and military cooperation agreement.

The country's new government was founded in 2015 under an U.N.-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to a military offensive by putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar's forces.

The United Nations recognizes the Libyan government headed by Fayez al-Sarraj as the country's legitimate authority, as Tripoli battles Haftar's militias.

Turkey also supports the legitimate government in Tripoli, and in recent months with Ankara's help, the government has gained ground over Haftar's forces.