Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Sunday met with his Libyan counterpart Salah Eddine al-Namrush in Istanbul within the scope of efforts to enhance and strengthen bilateral cooperation, the Turkish Defense Ministry stated.

According to the ministry’s written statement, Akar reiterated Turkey’s support for the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord’s (GNA) efforts for a political solution in the country.

In November 2019, Turkey and Libya signed pacts on security cooperation and maritime boundaries.

Turkey has aided the GNA against attacks by militias loyal to Libyan putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar.