Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov talked about the Black Sea Grain Initiative in central Türkiye on Tuesday.

According to a statement, Akar and Kubrakov met in the central Turkish province of Kayseri and exchanged views on the steps to be taken for the smooth and uninterrupted continuation of the grain agreement, officially known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The deal between Moscow and Kyiv was brokered last July by Ankara and the U.N. It has so far ensured the safe delivery of 28.3 million tons of grain to countries in need via 903 ships from three of Ukraine's Black Sea ports. The export had paused after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in February 2022.

Akar also emphasized the importance of an immediate cease-fire between the warring sides in order to prevent further loss of life and to re-establish peace and stability in the region.

Türkiye will continue to do its part in ensuring regional peace and humanitarian aid, he added.​​​​​​​

Kyiv said on Monday the Türkiye and U.N.-brokered initiative allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain was in danger of "shutdown" after Russia blocked inspections of participating ships in Turkish waters.

The Turkish and U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain export deal was renewed for 60 days last month, but Russia has been signaling it may not agree to extend it further unless the West removes obstacles to the export of Russian grain and fertilizer, which are part of a related deal.