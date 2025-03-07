A sustainable and deterrent security architecture for the European Union is only possible with the participation of Türkiye, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday.

"The issue of Europe's security cannot be reduced solely to the war in Ukraine. The topic of Europe's security architecture must be addressed from a long-term and strategic perspective. In this context, a sustainable and deterrent security architecture is only possible with Türkiye's participation," Fidan said while addressing a joint news conference with his Croatian counterpart, Gordan Grlic Radman, in Ankara.

European leaders convened for emergency talks in Brussels on Thursday to increase defense spending and shore up support for Ukraine.

Reiterating Türkiye's stance on the resolution of the Ukraine war via negotiations, Fidan said Ankara has not only expressed its readiness to contribute to initiatives based on dialogue and diplomacy but also has taken steps in this regard.

NATO member Türkiye has sought to maintain good relations with its warring Black Sea neighbors, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pitching himself as a key go-between and possible peacemaker between the two warring countries.

Ankara has provided drones for Ukraine but shied away from Western-led sanctions on Moscow. It has brokered a grain deal under the shadow of conflict and prisoner exchanges between the sides.

Fidan said Ankara has been working on increasing mutual investments with Croatia, and bilateral cooperation in the defense industry is also growing, which they aim to deepen.

Energy issues are among the areas of cooperation between the two countries, Fidan said, stressing that Croatia's energy terminal on Krk Island is of strategic importance for Europe's energy security.

Türkiye would like to see Croatia contribute more to Europe's energy security through investments by companies operating in the renewable energy sector, the Turkish foreign minister said.

Türkiye recognized independent Croatia in 1991, very soon after it declared independence. The two countries established diplomatic ties the very next year.

Highlighting economic relations between Türkiye and Croatia, Radman, for his part, expressed his belief that bilateral trade, which exceeded $1 billion in the last three years, will continue to increase.

"I am especially happy to see many Turkish companies exploring the potential in Croatia. These companies are directing their investments here and making significant contributions," said Radman, adding that Turkish companies will always be welcome in the Balkan country.

Regarding defense industry cooperation, the Croatian minister said an agreement had been reached and that Zagreb would work to strengthen its cooperation with Ankara.

"All the issues we have shared with each other are of great importance. At the same time, it demonstrates how concerned we are about making the world we live in and are part of better and how much we want to contribute to peace. We are having very important discussions in the field of international law," he said.

Geostrategic importance

Radman also said Türkiye holds great importance geostrategically, hailing Ankara's efforts to ensure peace and stability in the world.

Fidan said Türkiye maintains a close dialogue with Croatia for stability in the Balkans, and both nations are "important partners" for regional peace and stability.

The Balkans is a priority for Türkiye not only for political, economic and geographical reasons but also for its historical, cultural and human ties with the region.

On peace and stability in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Radman said, "We know how crucial Türkiye's role is here."

"With the regional ownership approach, we established the trilateral consultation mechanism with Croatia and Bosnia-Herzegovina. In the same spirit, our cooperation with Croatia continues within the framework of the South East European Cooperation Process," he added.

Touching upon recent incidents in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Fidan urged parties in the Balkan nation to refrain from "unilateral rhetoric" and to resolve issues through dialogue.

"Unfortunately, we are seeing an increase in statements and decisions that risk the harmony and balance among the founding peoples of Bosnia-Herzegovina," he said.

"We urge everyone to act with restraint. We need cooperation, consensus and dialogue, not provocations."

Emphasizing Türkiye's "unwavering support" for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Fidan reaffirmed Ankara's readiness to do its part in this regard.

A court in Bosnia-Herzegovina recently sentenced Milorad Dodik, president of the Republika Srpska, one of the two entities in the nation, to one year in prison and banned him from politics for six years.

Bosnian officials on Thursday, meanwhile, challenged laws barring the state judiciary and police from operating in the Serb-controlled part of the country.

'Israel disregards law'

Urging all stages of the cease-fire in Gaza to be implemented, Fidan said Israel continues to disregard international law in the blockaded enclave, as well as in the occupied West Bank.

Commenting on the Israeli ban on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, Fidan urged the decision be reversed at the earliest.

He said Türkiye welcomed the Gaza plan presented by the Arab League at the summit held in Cairo on Tuesday, adding that he would attend the extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday.

He said Ankara would continue close dialogue with regional countries on the Palestinian issue.

Fidan said the meeting will once again collectively oppose any attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza.

'Int'l support vital for Syria'

The Turkish diplomat said that the steps taken toward establishing national reconciliation in Syria after the National Dialogue Conference were significant and called on the global community to support this process.

"The most concrete way to show this support is to lift sanctions unconditionally and to the maximum extent. Recently, we have seen some circles intensifying provocations and incitements.

"It is important for the Syrian people to unite around the principle of the country's territorial integrity and unity," Fidan said, reiterating Ankara's support for the Syrian people.