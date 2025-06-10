Forty-three years after his assassination by the Armenian terrorist organization ASALA, Turkish diplomat Mehmet Savaş Yergüz was honored in a solemn memorial ceremony in Geneva, the city where he lost his life while serving his country.

Held at the Turkish Consulate General in Geneva on Monday, the ceremony brought together high-level Turkish officials, diplomats, representatives of Turkish civil society organizations in Switzerland and relatives of the fallen diplomat. Among those present were Türkiye’s Bern Ambassador Şebnem Incesu, Türkiye’s Permanent Representative to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ambassador Hakan Çakıl, Consul General in Geneva Ipek Zeytinoğlu Özkan, Bekir Sıtkı Yergüz – cousin of the martyred diplomat – and officials from the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, including Director General for EU and Foreign Relations Ali Aybey, who were attending the 113th International Labor Conference in Geneva.

The ceremony began with a moment of silence followed by the Turkish national anthem. A biography of Yergüz was read aloud, honoring his life and service.

Speaking at the event, Incesu paid tribute to Yergüz, emphasizing the heavy cost Türkiye has paid in the fight against terrorism. Recalling a line from the book “Şehit Diplomatlarımız” ("Our Martyred Diplomats") by the late Ambassador Bilal Şimşir, she noted, “In the 1970s and 1980s, planes carried the coffins of our fallen diplomats from all corners of the world back to Türkiye.”

“Let us remember with mercy those who gave their lives for their country or were targeted because of their connection to it,” she said.

Incesu highlighted the distortion of history that has fueled terror campaigns like those perpetrated by ASALA.

“We have painfully experienced how a one-sided and selective reading of history, coupled with a radical and violent nationalism, transformed into an international terror campaign – leading to a distorted narrative that seeks to justify even the most heinous acts.”

She underscored that terrorism, regardless of its name or form, remains a global threat.

“Terrorism knows no borders. It must be fought without discrimination, in a spirit of global cooperation. Türkiye fulfills its responsibilities in this struggle and continues to stand at the forefront in raising awareness within the international community.”

“Decades of experience fighting various terrorist groups have taught us that we cannot forget. We must not forget,” she added. “Honoring our fallen and standing with their loved ones is a sacred duty.”

Özkan echoed similar sentiments in her remarks, stressing the importance of keeping the memories of Türkiye’s martyrs alive.

“We cannot bring back our fallen diplomats, but our most essential duty is to honor their sacred memory and share the pain of their families – no matter how many years may pass.”

Describing Yergüz as a diligent, patriotic and kind-hearted man, Özkan said his murder sent shockwaves through his family, the consulate and the Turkish nation.

“To be targeted and murdered in cold blood simply for representing the Republic of Türkiye is a tragedy that shook us all. The perpetrator of the attack, ASALA member Mardiros Cankoçyan, was apprehended the same day thanks to public support. During his interrogation on June 12, 1981, he confessed to murdering to avenge ‘1.5 million Armenians.’ Türkiye, which became the target of Armenian terrorism in the 1970s and 80s, was victimized by a generation indoctrinated with a hate-filled and distorted version of history.”

Özkan emphasized that Türkiye has never wavered in the face of terrorism and continues to stand firm in defending historical truth.

“Türkiye has always maintained that we must build friendship, not animosity, from our shared history. In this respect, recent statements by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan concerning the events of 1915 have been encouraging steps toward reconciliation. We hope that, despite pressures from the diaspora and domestic forces, real peace will one day be possible in the region.”

Touching on the ongoing normalization process between Türkiye and Armenia, Özkan reiterated that Türkiye is committed to fostering dialogue and reconciliation.

She also paid respect to other fallen diplomats around the world who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Following the ceremony at the consulate, attendees visited the exact location in Geneva where Yergüz was assassinated in 1981. In his memory, a wreath was laid at the site. Participants observed a moment of silence and placed red carnations alongside the memorial.

Yergüz was killed on June 9, 1981, in Geneva by ASALA, one of many diplomats targeted in a wave of assassinations carried out by Armenian terrorist organizations during the late 20th century. These attacks aimed to exert pressure on Türkiye over historical grievances. Between 1973 and 1994, Armenian terrorist groups killed over 30 Turkish diplomats and family members.

The ceremony served as a reminder of both the personal and national sacrifices made in the service of diplomacy and the enduring need to stand against terrorism in all its forms.