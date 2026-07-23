Wael Badawi, Egypt's ambassador to Ankara, underlined the joint role of Türkiye and Egypt in promoting regional peace and stability. In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) on Thursday, Badawi said the two countries were strategic partners and key regional and international actors working to promote stability and peace.

Badawi, who took office last year, said Turkish-Egyptian cooperation extends beyond political issues such as Gaza and Iran to include the environment, culture and the economy.

He noted that Egypt and Türkiye had celebrated the centenary of diplomatic relations last year, while noting that ties between the two countries date back centuries and are reinforced by strong people-to-people relations. He said the breadth of cooperation requires close coordination across many fields and is reflected in frequent high-level visits.

Recalling President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Egypt on Feb. 4, where he met with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, Badawi said the leaders held the second meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council and signed memoranda of understanding in a range of areas. "We are happy to have this strategic partnership between Egypt and Türkiye. It is a strategic partnership. It is a symbol of cooperation. It really testifies to the strength of the relationship between the two countries," he said.

Badawi said Egyptian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief and Minister of Defense and Military Production Lt. Gen. Ashraf Salim Zahir visited Ankara last week to strengthen cooperation in defense and the defense industry. "You have a very developed defense industry. In Egypt, too, we have a very advanced defense industry, and therefore we are trying to see how both countries can cooperate in this area," he said. He added that the two countries also aim to deepen cooperation in areas including the environment, trade, education and science, with additional high-level visits planned to advance practical collaboration.

"Egypt and Türkiye are major regional and international players. They are both strong countries, and they work together for stability and peace in the region, promoting peace, comprehensive and sustainable development, and safeguarding respect for international law," he said.

He said a platform bringing together Egypt, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan seeks to explore ways to cooperate economically, socially, and politically for the benefit of the region's people.

Badawi said Cairo and Ankara cooperate not only on Gaza but on the broader Palestinian issue. "We also witnessed the atrocities and what has happened since Oct. 7. It is really a tragedy," he said.

He added that the two countries work together both bilaterally and through regional frameworks, while sharing common cultural, social, and family values.

Badawi said both countries remain committed to a two-state solution for Palestine. "We are both working for the two-state solution for Palestine. We both oppose any attempt to displace Palestinians from their country.

"This is their country. The hospitals need to be rehabilitated. The schools need to be rehabilitated. There has to be a reconstruction effort," he said.

Referring to U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza peace initiative, Badawi said Egypt and Türkiye are working together to support its implementation.

"We are still in phase one of this plan. We want to move to phase two, but Israel still needs to honor its obligations in phase one so that we can move to phase two," he said.