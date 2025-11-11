Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty will pay an official visit to Türkiye on Wednesday for high-level talks with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, diplomatic sources said Tuesday.

The discussions will focus on strengthening trade and export cooperation between the two countries, as well as addressing key regional issues.

The two ministers are also expected to exchange views on preserving Syria’s territorial integrity and the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Fidan was in Washington on Monday to attend a trilateral meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.

Türkiye is working with the United States and Arab mediators to arrange safe passage for Hamas fighters and civilians trapped in tunnels within Israeli-controlled areas of Gaza.

Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar, and the United States are guarantor countries of the Gaza cease-fire.

Abdellaty's visit comes amid efforts by Ankara and Cairo to deepen bilateral ties following their diplomatic rapprochement.