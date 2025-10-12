Speaking at an event in the northern Turkish province of Trabzon on Sunday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said a cease-fire in Gaza is not the end of things and a new challenge awaited the Muslim world.

“Israel should be monitored so as not to renege on the peace agreement and should be enforced to honor the deal,” he said. Erdoğan said the second task awaiting everyone was ensuring the recovery of Gaza, devastated by Israel’s attacks in the past two years.

Türkiye is among the supporters of the new peace deal suggested by U.S. President Donald Trump and concluded with a cease-fire this week after Ankara joined talks mediated by Egypt and Qatar. Erdoğan will travel to Sharm al-Sheikh where the deal was officiated and will join world leaders for a Gaza summit on Monday.

The president said on Sunday that the first step to permanent peace in Gaza was taken, adding that, “Gazan brothers and sisters, although broken-hearted, took a sigh of relief. Thank Allah, children are smiling again.”

“Civilians forcibly displaced are returning and aid access to Gaza accelerated. Our aid trucks are also reaching Gaza,” Erdoğan added. He said they were developments “instilling hope.”

“Yet, not everything’s over. A bigger challenge awaits the Muslim world and humanity overall. First, it should be ensured that Israel would adhere to the deal it signed. Like it has repeatedly, Israel should not be allowed to find excuses to betray the deal. Secondly, Gaza should be recovered swiftly. Israel rendered 85% of Gaza unlivable. They polluted waters, destroyed gardens, buildings, bombed schools, hospitals and mosques. They devastated all infrastructure,” Erdoğan reminded. “Before the winter sets in, steps should be taken for recovery and our Gazan brothers should be saved from living in makeshift places. Türkiye is ready to do what it can to that extent,” Erdoğan said.

“We want stability in our region, we want security for everyone. We wish what we wish for ourselves for oppressed people in Palestine, Syria, Sudan and Yemen,” Erdoğan stated.

The cease-fire held for a third day on Sunday, ahead of the expected release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas and Palestinian prisoners in captivity in Israel.

Thousands of Palestinians continued to travel north towards Gaza City, the focus of Israeli attacks over the past two months, hopeful the cease-fire would bring an end to the war.

"There is a lot of joy among the people," said Abdou Abu Seada, adding that the joy was tempered by exhaustion after two years of war that has destroyed much of Gaza.

Under the cease-fire agreement, Hamas is due by noon on Monday to release the remaining hostages, taken captive on Oct. 7, 2023.

Trump is due to arrive in Israel on Monday to address the Knesset, the parliament, before traveling to Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt for a world leaders' summit on ending the conflict.

Palestinians returning to northern Gaza have described widespread devastation. Rescue workers warned there could be unexploded ordnance and bombs in the area.

Amjad al-Shawa, who heads a Palestinian organization coordinating with aid groups, estimated 300,000 tents were needed to temporarily house 1.5 million displaced Gazans.

"We couldn't believe the destruction we have seen," Rami Mohammad-Ali, 37, told Reuters by phone after walking 15 kilometers (9.5 miles) with his son from Deir al-Balah to Gaza City.

"We are joyful to return to Gaza (City) but at the same time we have bitter feelings about the destruction," he said, describing seeing human remains scattered along roads.

Joint task force

National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler on Saturday affirmed Türkiye’s role in a joint task force for Gaza after the peace deal.

Speaking on the sidelines of a military exercise in Ankara, Güler said contributing to peace, and advocating a permanent and lasting solution for problems involving Türkiye’s region are some of their main principles.

"We believe that reaching a cease-fire between Israel and Palestine is a crucial diplomatic step toward ending the conflict in the region," Güler said. "As we have always emphasized, our country has demonstrated once again that it is an active and effective participant at international negotiation tables, as seen during the cease-fire talks in Egypt."

Güler noted that many parties involved in the cease-fire in Gaza have acknowledged Türkiye’s active and constructive role and the contributions it has made.

"I want to especially emphasize that the feasibility of the plan to bring a complete end to the conflict in Gaza depends on international support and the establishment of fair and reliable security mechanisms," he said.

"As the Republic of Türkiye, in line with our historical mission and under the directives of our president, we will closely monitor developments related to the swift delivery of humanitarian aid, the full implementation of the cease-fire, and its sustainability. We will fulfill our responsibilities in every area where our support may be needed."