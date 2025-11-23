Speaking at a news conference on the sidelines of G-20 summit in South Africa’s Johannesburg on Sunday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he highlighted the need for permanent peace in Gaza at the summit. “A true global peace cannot be achieved with establishment of State of Palestine,” he said. Erdoğan also praised the host South Africa that sought punishment of Israeli officials for genocide in Gaza.

“South Africa’s unwavering support to Palestinian cause is valuable, they demonstrated an exemplary stance against the Gaza genocide,” he said.

Erdoğan also answered a question on Russia-Ukraine conflict and Türkiye’s role as a mediator. The president, who hosted Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently, said he would hold a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday. “We will do everything on the path to peace,” he said.

G-20 summit in South Africa was an opportunity for Erdoğan for talks with int’l leaders and promote Türkiye’s vision for more global cooperation and a fairer world order.

The Turkish leader held bilateral talks with leaders from around the world on the sidelines of the summit over the weekend while he attended several sessions of the global event.

On Saturday, the president attended a session entitled “a resilient world” while he joined other leaders for another session on Sunday on critical minerals and AI.

On the margins of the summit on Sunday, Erdoğan met French President Emmanuel Macron. He also held talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. On Saturday, Erdoğan held talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, leaders of MIKTA grouping of countries. He also held talks with Angola’s President Joao Lourenco, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

