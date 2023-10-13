President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged Israel to allow aid into Gaza it laid siege upon. Addressing a business forum in Istanbul, Erdoğan voiced his objection to collective punishment of civilians in Gaza and said it would only lead to more tensions and “more tears.”

Erdoğan also hit out at the United States for its biased stance on the issue and criticized it for sending warships to the region as well as its blatant support for the PKK/YPG terrorists in Syria. The president said Türkiye had a "security-related issue" with the United States.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...