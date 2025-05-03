President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, speaking at the Teknofest 2025 Awards Ceremony, reaffirmed Türkiye's enduring presence in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), declaring, "We are the rightful owners of this land. Let those who don’t know this, hear it now."

Erdoğan emphasized the strong bond between the Turkish and Turkish Cypriot peoples, stating, "We, as the Turkish nation and Turkish Cypriots, are the rightful owners of this land."

He boldly declared Türkiye’s unwavering commitment to defending the TRNC, saying, "We are prepared to defend and preserve this land, even at the cost of our lives, just as we have done throughout history."

Pointing to the achievements of the Teknofest youth, Erdoğan expressed confidence in the region’s future, stating, "With the projects and strategic initiatives rising throughout Northern Cyprus, we will remain here for centuries to come."

On Türkiye’s global technological standing, the president proudly highlighted the country’s advancements, noting, "We are among the top three nations in the world for drone technology, and we will continue working with the same determination and enthusiasm."

Addressing the role of civil society organizations (CSOs), Erdoğan said, "CSOs must know how to represent themselves. If you attempt to meddle with our girls' headscarves in Northern Cyprus, don’t be surprised when you face us."

His remarks underscored Türkiye's firm stance on defending cultural values and freedoms.

Responding to the boycott calls, Erdoğan remarked, "It is natural that those who cannot tolerate the existence of the Turkish Cypriots would be uncomfortable with Teknofest." He further stated, "The marginal figures who called for a boycott of Teknofest, both in our country and here, were disappointed. You called for a boycott – what happened? The square is packed."

"The call for a boycott of Teknofest failed once again, just as it did in Türkiye," he added.

In a more somber moment, Erdoğan expressed his condolences for the passing of Istanbul MP and Deputy Speaker of the Grand National Assembly, Sırrı Süreyya Önder.

"I want to express my condolences for the loss of Mr. Önder. I wholeheartedly believe that we will reach the goal of a 'Terror-Free Türkiye,' a vision he worked tirelessly toward," he said.