President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the latest developments in Gaza with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni and his Maldivian counterpart Mohamed Muizzi on Saturday, the Presidential Communications Directorate said.

Erdoğan and Stoltenberg also exchanged views on what needs to be done to prevent human rights violations in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the continued delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, the directorate said on X.

Erdoğan expressed that the stance of Western nations had increased human rights violations in Gaza, while underlining that the failure of countries to try to stop Israel would have irreparable consequences.

He further emphasized that the West and global public opinion needed to take immediate action to end the humanitarian tragedies occurring in plain sight, yet ignored.

In his call with Museveni, Erdoğan emphasized the importance of international support for a cease-fire in Gaza.

"The call addressed the developments within the framework of the Israel-Palestine conflict and steps that could be taken to restore peace in the region," the Communications Directorate said on X.

"Stating that all states should raise their voices for a cease-fire to be established in Gaza as soon as possible, President Erdoğan said that the clashes have become a menace to world peace," it added.

In his call with Zelenskyy, Erdoğan said that Ankara will continue to make every effort to help find peaceful solutions to regional conflicts, including the Israel-Palestine conflict.

"The call addressed the Russia-Ukraine war as well as the conflicts between Israel and Palestine and the humanitarian crisis in the region," the directorate said in a separate statement on X.

"Stating that it is possible to resolve through peaceful means the regional conflicts, particularly the Israel-Palestine dispute, President Erdoğan noted that Türkiye will continue to make every effort to that end," it added.

Erdoğan told Muizzi that Ankara is doing its best both to foster peace in the region and provide humanitarian aid, the directorate said on X.

Türkiye is constantly developing new formulas toward this end and will continue to do so, said Erdoğan, who also congratulated Muizzu on his recent election victory.

The conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since Oct. 7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

The death toll in the Gaza Strip due to the ongoing Israeli attacks has climbed to 4,385 including 1,756 children on Saturday, while the figure stands at more than 1,400 people in Israel.

Earlier Saturday, a humanitarian convoy of 20 trucks began to enter the Gaza Strip from the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing, the first since the armed conflict broke out between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.