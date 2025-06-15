President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan resumed his phone diplomacy over the Israel-Iran conflict on Sunday. After a busy weekend where he spoke to key actors from U.S. President Donald Trump to Iran’s President Pezeshkian, Erdoğan on Sunday held phone calls with the Iraqi premier and the Kuwaiti emir.

Erdoğan and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al Sudani on Sunday discussed the Israel-Iran conflict, as well as regional and global issues over a phone call, according to the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications.

The president said the cycle of violence caused by Israel threatens the region, emphasizing Iraq's need to stay out of the conflict and calling for vigilance against terrorist groups and radical elements in the current climate.

He stressed that negotiations are the only solution to the nuclear dispute between Iran and the U.S., calling for restraint amid difficult conditions and insisting the cycle of violence must be prevented at all costs.

The president said Israel's attacks on Iran must never be allowed to overshadow the genocide in Gaza, where Israeli forces have killed more than 55,000 people, mostly women and children, since October 2023 and created risks of famine.

Erdoğan also held talks with Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah on Sunday and the two discussed the conflict, as well as regional and global issues.

The Turkish president said Israel's attacks on Iran jeopardize regional security in a region that cannot endure another war, adding that the Netanyahu government poses a threat to global stability and security.

Highlighting that Israel's aggression is also undermining the nuclear negotiations between Iran and the U.S., Erdoğan emphasized that diplomacy remains the only viable path toward resolving the dispute over Iran's nuclear program.

The president said Türkiye and Kuwait have strongly condemned Israel's aggression and genocide in Gaza, adding that Israel is trying to divert attention by escalating tensions with Iran, and stressed that such efforts must not be allowed to succeed.