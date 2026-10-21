President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held separate phone calls Wednesday with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev, discussing bilateral cooperation, regional security and global developments, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

During his conversation with Aliyev, Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Azerbaijan, emphasizing the deep-rooted bonds of brotherhood between the two countries, the directorate said on social media platform X.

Erdoğan also congratulated Aliyev on the 35th anniversary of Azerbaijan's Restoration of Independence and invited him to attend the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, scheduled to take place in Ankara.

In a separate call with Radev, Erdoğan stressed Ankara's determination to deepen ties with Bulgaria and pursue concrete steps to expand cooperation, particularly in trade.

The Turkish president also highlighted Türkiye's diplomatic efforts to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea through continued engagement with both Russia and Ukraine.

Erdoğan expressed sorrow over a drone attack in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone and conveyed his sympathies and best wishes.

He also invited Radev to the COP31 Leaders' Summit, scheduled for Nov. 11-12 in Antalya, according to the directorate.