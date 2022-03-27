President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the latest developments in Ukraine, including the scheduled peace talks to be held in Turkey with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Sunday.

According to a statement made by the Presidency's Directorate of Communications, the two leaders touched upon the latest situation in the war and the negotiation process.

They both agreed to hold the talks in Turkey's largest city Istanbul, the directorate said.

Erdoğan told Putin that a cease-fire and peace need to be established between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible, as he highlighted the humanitarian situation on the ground and said Turkey was ready to provide assistance in this regard.

Earlier on Sunday, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said Russian and Ukrainian delegations will hold talks in Turkey on March 28-30.

NATO ally Turkey borders Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, underlining its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Having recently called Russia’s invasion an unacceptable violation of international law, Turkey has carefully formulated its rhetoric not to offend Moscow, with which it has close energy, defense and tourism ties.

While forging close ties with Russia on energy, defense and trade, and relying heavily on Russian tourists, Turkey has sold drones to Ukraine, which angered Moscow. Turkey also opposes Russian policies in Syria and Libya, as well as Moscow's annexation of Crimea.

Erdoğan has repeatedly said Turkey will not abandon its relations with Russia or Ukraine, underlining that Ankara's ability to speak to both sides is an asset.