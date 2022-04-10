President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed steps to be taken to enhance Turkey-Austria relations and regional developments, including the Russia-Ukraine war, with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in a phone call on Sunday, a statement from the Presidency's Directorate of Communications said.

Erdoğan told Nehammer that Turkey is ready to provide all types of support to facilitate peace between Ukraine and Russia, as the Austrian chancellor prepares to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Nehammer said he will arrive in Moscow on Monday.

"The war has to stop!" Nehammer said, highlighting that although Austria is neutral in the war, it opposes Russian aggression against Ukraine and a cease-fire needs to be established to open humanitarian corridors and a full investigation of war crimes.

The Austrian chancellor said he informed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, President Erdoğan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about his visit.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan welcomed the senior-level contacts between Turkey and Austria, as he noted that the consideration of the well-being of the Turkish community living in Austria will further contribute to the positive atmosphere between the two countries.

Regarding Turkey-EU relations, Erdoğan said Ankara expects the bloc to revive the existing mechanisms, open new chapters and update the customs union agreement without further delay.