President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday held a phone call with his Gambian counterpart Adama Barrow, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The pair discussed Turkish-Gambian ties, Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip and the 15th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit scheduled to take place in the Gambian capital Banjul this weekend, sources said.

Erdoğan emphasized the importance of the Muslim world acting in unity in order to stop Israel’s assault on Gaza and ensure it adheres to U.N. resolutions.

He also told Barrow he wishes the negotiations and decisions that will be made at the OIC summit will be beneficial, where Türkiye will be represented by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Türkiye and Gambia can take joint steps to advance their bilateral relations in the coming term, Erdoğan added.