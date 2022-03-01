President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the Russian attack on Ukraine with his Austrian counterpart and the Dutch prime minister over the phone on Tuesday, saying Turkey continues to work toward an immediate cease-fire between the two sides.

Erdoğan and Dutch premier Mark Rutte discussed regional developments and Turkey-Netherlands relations, the Communications Directorate said in a statement.

The Turkish leader said they continue to work toward an immediate cease-fire between the two sides and that they will continue supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

After the phone call, Rutte said on Twitter: "As NATO Allies, our countries stand shoulder to shoulder in strongly condemning the Russian invasion and in supporting Ukraine."

Since Russia's war on Ukraine began last Thursday, it has been met by outrage from the international community, with the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States implementing a range of economic sanctions on Russia.

So far, at least 136 civilians, including 13 children, have been killed and 400 others, including 26 children, injured in Ukraine, according to United Nations figures.

Around 660,000 people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, the U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday.

In his separate phone call with Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen, Erdoğan told his counterpart that Turkey is doing its best to achieve a cease-fire between Kyiv and Moscow, reestablish peace, and improve the humanitarian situation in the region.

Stressing that Turkey and Austria have the capacity to advance relations at all levels, Erdoğan underlined the contributions of Turks living in Austria in developing the bond between the two communities.

He emphasized that recent developments once again pointed to Turkey's importance for European security, voicing expectations for "concrete and meaningful steps" in relations with the EU, including toward starting talks on updating their Customs Union, as well as visa liberalization.

Turkey, a candidate for EU membership since 1999, began its accession talks with the bloc in 2005.

Earlier, Turkey’s defense minister has called for a cease-fire in the conflict in Ukraine during a telephone discussion with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, according to the Turkish defense ministry.

During their conversation, Hulusi Akar “emphasized the urgent need for a cease-fire” to improve the humanitarian situation and to allow the evacuation of people caught up in Russia’s military attacks on Ukraine, according to a ministry statement.

The Turkish minister also told Shoigu that Turkey would continue to work to restore peace in the region and to help provide humanitarian aid.