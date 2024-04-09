President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday spoke over the phone with the leaders of Iraq, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Oman and Azerbaijan to exchange well wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, his office said in separate statements.

The Eid al-Fitr holiday, also known as Ramadan Bayram, marks the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan. The Islamic world is preparing to celebrate the three-day holiday with festivities around the world.

Erdoğan and the world leaders also discussed bilateral relations, as well as Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, now in their sixth month.

The Turkish president conveyed his condolences to Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for those killed in recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan, saying he believes the South Asian country will “overcome this difficult period with the experience of its state.”

During the call with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Erdoğan stated that, "Efforts to stop Israel's attacks on Palestinian territory and to dispatch urgent humanitarian aid to the region at the desired level should increasingly continue and that it is essential for the Islamic world to take steps in unity regarding this issue."

The two leaders also exchanged Eid al-Fitr greetings.

Erdoğan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev discussed bilateral relations as well as regional issues.

"The call addressed regional and global issues as well as relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan," Türkiye's Directorate of Communications said on X.

The two leaders also expressed well wishes for one another’s Eid al-Fitr, it added.

The phone calls between Erdoğan and Iraq's Abdul Latif Rashid and Uzbekistan's Shavkat Mirziyoyev also addressed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues, according to the directorate.