President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended condolences to Iran over the terrorist attacks that targeted a crowd attending a commemoration ceremony near slain Gen. Qassem Soleimani's tomb in Kerman.

"We are deeply saddened by the heinous terrorist attacks carried out in the Kerman province of Iran. I wish God's mercy to those who lost their lives in the attacks and a speedy recovery to those who were injured," Erdoğan said on X.

He expressed condolences to the "friendly and brotherly" people of Iran.

At least 103 people were killed and 173 others injured when twin explosions ripped through a crowd commemorating slain Gen. Qassem Soleimani on the anniversary of his killing on Wednesday.

Online footage showed crowds scrambling to flee as security personnel cordoned off the area.

Images on state television showed several ambulances and rescue personnel in the area.

Soleimani headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, overseeing military operations across the Middle East.