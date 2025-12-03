President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with Finnish President Alexander Stubb to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, according to the Turkish Presidency on Wednesday.

During the call, Erdoğan said Türkiye is working to expand the bilateral trade volume with Finland and aims to advance ties through new steps in the coming period.

Erdoğan emphasized Türkiye’s ongoing diplomatic efforts to help conclude a peace process between Ukraine and Russia, noting that the Istanbul talks remain a proven and effective platform for negotiations.

Turning to developments in Gaza, Erdoğan said Türkiye is closely monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire and stressed that lasting peace in the region can only be achieved through a two-state solution. He added that Finland’s recognition of the State of Palestine would be welcomed by Türkiye.

Erdoğan also extended his congratulations to Finland on the occasion of its Dec. 6 Independence Day.