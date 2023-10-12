President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz exchanged views on solutions for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and ongoing developments in the region on Thursday.

According to a statement made by the Presidential Communications Directorate, the two leaders touched upon the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Erdoğan told Scholz that Türkiye is exerting efforts to end the crisis immediately and is ready to take peaceful steps, including acting as a mediator, the statement said.

He also told the German chancellor that it was crucial for the international community to fulfill its promises made to Palestinians and establish an independent Palestinian state with 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital, in order for the issue to be permanently resolved.