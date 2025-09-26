President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed Türkiye-U.K. bilateral relations, regional and global developments over the phone, the Presidential Communications Directorate said.

Erdoğan said during a phone call with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer that this year’s U.N. General Assembly was useful in advancing progress toward a two-state solution in Palestine.

Erdoğan congratulated Starmer on the U.K.’s decision to recognize Palestine as a state, calling the recognition by U.N. Security Council members such as the U.K. and France a historic development.

He also stressed the need to sustain momentum for supporting Palestine and underlined that, beyond diplomatic pressure, concrete measures are required to halt the Netanyahu government from its ongoing attacks in the Gaza Strip, where foreign health workers report unprecedented civilian injuries.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign in Gaza has killed more than 65,500 people, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry, which the U.N. considers reliable.

More than 167,000 Gazans have been injured, the ministry said.