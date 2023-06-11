President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan continues his postelection tradition by embarking on his first trip abroad to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and Azerbaijan. The Turkish leader, who secured another term in the May 28 runoff, will travel to the island on Monday before visiting the Turkic country, which has been an unwavering ally of Türkiye for decades.

Erdoğan, who served as prime minister and president since his Justice and Development Party (AK Party) won a landmark election some three decades ago, always chose two countries as his first destinations for official visits after every victory.

The Presidency’s Communications Directorate said in a written statement that Erdoğan would discuss bilateral relations in his talks with Turkish Cypriot officials on Monday and joint steps in all fields. The directorate said the Turkish leader and Turkish Cypriot officials would also engage in a comprehensive discussion on developments on the island “with regard to their regional and global aspects.”

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) on Erdoğan’s visit, Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar said his visit “demonstrates the importance and value that Türkiye attaches to the TRNC in the face of the embargo, isolation, and obstacles imposed on us by the world.”

Highlighting the importance of Erdoğan’s visit, Tatar said the trip would send a message to the world that the TRNC “is a state.” He also hailed Erdoğan’s reelection last month, underlining that his victory showed public approval for his policies. Türkiye and the TRNC have always had a special relationship, he said, adding that Turkish Cypriots saw themselves as an integral part of the Turkish nation. Erdoğan will meet with Tatar and receive TRNC Prime Minister Ünal Üstel.

On Erdoğan’s visit to Azerbaijan, The directorate said the president would exchange views with Azerbaijani officials on Turkish-Azerbaijani relations, ways to improve them, and other cooperation opportunities during his visit to Baku. They are also expected to exchange views on current international and regional developments, the statement said.