President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will head to the U.S. on Tuesday to attend the NATO leaders’ summit in Washington on July 9-11 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the military alliance.

Erdoğan will discuss regional and global developments, including the situation in Ukraine, as well as threats against the bloc, defense and deterrance initiatives, the Presidential Communications Directorate said Monday. The steps taken against terrorism will also be on President Erdoğan’s agenda for the summit.

The leaders of NATO’s partners in the Asia-Pacific region, including Austalia, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and representatives of the European Union will also attend related sessions, the statement said.

President Erdoğan is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with participating heads of states and governments on the sidelines of the summit.