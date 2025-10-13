President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan underlined the importance of maintaining the cease-fire in Gaza and advancing a two-state solution during his bilateral meetings with world leaders at the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit in Egypt.

After landing at Sharm el-Sheikh International Airport, Erdoğan and his delegation proceeded to the International Convention Center, where they were welcomed by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. The two leaders greeted each other and briefly exchanged views before the summit.

Ahead of the main session, Erdoğan held talks with several leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Jordan’s King Abdullah II. The discussions focused on regional and global issues, as well as strengthening cooperation among their respective countries.

In his meeting with Macron, Erdoğan stressed that preserving the Gaza cease-fire and rebuilding the enclave are of vital importance. He also emphasized Türkiye’s continued humanitarian support to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians.

According to a statement from the Presidential Communications Directorate, Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye’s determination to enhance cooperation with France across all fields and underlined that a lasting peace in the region can only be achieved through a two-state solution.

During his brief exchanges with other leaders, Erdoğan shared light moments — telling Macron, while pointing to Starmer, “Good man,” and joking with Meloni about helping her quit smoking.

The Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit brought together regional and global leaders to discuss maintaining the fragile truce in Gaza and coordinating efforts for postwar reconstruction.