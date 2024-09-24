President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed Türkiye-Greece relations, and regional and global developments, as Erdoğan highlighted the importance of enhancing bilateral dialogue between Athens and Ankara.

The two leaders met at the U.N. headquarters in New York City on Tuesday.

Erdoğan noted that enhancing dialogue and acting in line with the spirit of the Athens Declaration would benefit the two neighbors.

He also told Mitsotakis that Israel's attacks in the region, especially in Gaza, target not only innocent civilians but also regional peace and pointed to the risk of a regional spillover of the conflict.

He also said it was necessary to put pressure on Israel to ensure uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Earlier on Tuesday, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said better ties with Türkiye could revive Cyprus talks.

Neighbors Greece and Türkiye, both NATO allies but historic foes, have been at odds for decades over a range of issues from airspace to maritime jurisdiction in the Eastern Mediterranean and ethnically split Cyprus.

Tensions have eased in recent years and the longstanding sparring partners have pledged to keep open channels of communication, seek military confidence-building measures to eliminate sources of tension and work on the issues that have kept them apart.

They have also looked to work more closely on areas of mutual interest such as trade, tourism, health and migration.