President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan highlighted the importance of ensuring peace and stability in the region for all countries, in a phone call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian on Monday, amid ongoing tensions between Yerevan and Baku.

According to a statement by the Presidential Communications Directorate, the two leaders discussed Türkiye-Armenia relations and regional developments.

They also expressed determination to continue to make diplomatic contributions to the development and peace in the region.

In January, Türkiye and Armenia held the first round of talks in more than 10 years, describing them as "positive and constructive" and raising the prospect of restoring ties and reopening borders.

Ankara has not had diplomatic or commercial ties with Armenia since the 1990s. The latest initiative is the first attempt to restore links since a 2009 peace accord that was never ratified.

Despite Türkiye being one of the first countries to recognize Armenia's independence in 1991, the two countries have been divided on a range of issues, including Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani territories, the events of 1915 during the reign of the Ottoman Empire, and the border closure between the two neighboring countries since 1993.

In 2021, Ankara and Yerevan mutually appointed special representatives to normalize ties.