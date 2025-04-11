President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held bilateral meetings with world leaders and top diplomats on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday.

In his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Erdoğan discussed Türkiye-Hungary ties, bilateral relations and regional and global developments, the presidency said. During the meeting, President Erdoğan stated that cooperation between Türkiye and Hungary has been strengthening and that taking new steps in areas such as the economy, trade, energy, and the defense industry would serve the mutual interests of both countries by deepening their relations.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani shake hands on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, April 11, 2025. (IHA Photo)

He also emphasized that advancing Türkiye–European Union relations is essential for Europe’s security and prosperity and underlined the importance of maintaining dialogue in this regard. President Erdoğan noted that Türkiye has upheld a principled stance from the very beginning in efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

President Erdoğan, his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto, Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan talk, as they attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, April 11, 2025. (Handout via Reuters)

Erdoğan also held a meeting with Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Nechirvan Barzani.