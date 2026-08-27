President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held separate phone calls with the leaders of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) and Rwanda, discussing bilateral cooperation and efforts to promote lasting peace in the region, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said Thursday.

In his call with DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, Erdoğan said Türkiye would continue taking steps to expand cooperation between the two countries, particularly in investment, trade, the defense industry and security.

The Turkish president also voiced support for diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace and addressing the security situation in eastern DR Congo.

Erdoğan said Türkiye was prepared to contribute to creating a constructive environment for implementing existing agreements aimed at resolving the conflict.

In a separate call with Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Erdoğan welcomed progress in bilateral trade and investment and said Ankara and Kigali would continue working together across several fields, particularly the defense industry.

The two leaders also discussed regional developments and tensions between Rwanda and neighboring DR Congo.

Erdoğan praised efforts to reduce tensions between the two countries and welcomed their continued constructive approach toward resolving outstanding disputes.

He reiterated Türkiye’s support for the peace process as regional and international efforts continue to seek a durable settlement to the conflict.