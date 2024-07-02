President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara, Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications said Tuesday.

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler also took part in the closed-door meeting.

No further information was immediately available.

Relations between the two countries have improved in recent years, with Erdoğan visiting Saudi Arabia in July after his reelection as president in June 2023.

He also visited Saudi Arabia in November of the same year to attend a joint summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League. The summit discussed the war in Gaza and set up a joint contact group of foreign ministers of member states to stop the war and help achieve lasting peace.

Türkiye is among the advocates of a two-state solution to the conflict, endorsing the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital and based on the borders prior to the 1967 war. Ankara fully severed ties with Israel after the latter launched a brutal campaign targeting innocent civilians in Gaza after Hamas’ Oct. 7 incursion.