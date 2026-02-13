President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al Sudani on Thursday, discussing bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, according to a statement made by the Presidency's Directorate of Communications.

The two leaders reviewed steps to further enhance cooperation between Türkiye and Iraq, with a particular focus on trade and broader economic engagement.

Erdoğan underscored that Ankara would continue taking concrete steps to deepen ties across multiple sectors, stressing that stronger cooperation serves the mutual interests of both neighboring countries.

The president also emphasized the importance of intensifying collaboration in the fight against terrorism, noting that closer coordination would benefit both Türkiye and Iraq and contribute to regional stability.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining dialogue and strengthening the longstanding partnership between the two countries.