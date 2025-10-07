Speaking at a summit of Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Azerbaijan’s Gabala on Tuesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said they welcomed any development to end the bloodshed in Gaza but warned Israel was still the biggest threat in the region. He was speaking about latest peace plan proposed by US.

Erdoğan reiterated that establishment of a sovereign State of Palestine was the only way to ensure lasting peace in the region.

The president also urged Turkic states to play a more efficient role in stability and security in the region.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...