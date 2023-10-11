President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed means to de-escalate ongoing tensions in Gaza with Jordan's King Abdullah II, as Erdoğan continues intense diplomatic efforts to find a solution to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where Israeli warplanes are indiscriminately bombing civilian settlements, houses of worship, hospitals and the Red Crescent headquarters.

Erdoğan told the king that it is necessary to be on full alert as there's a risk of conflict spreading across the region, according to a statement made by the Presidency's Directorate of Communications.

The two leaders discussed regional and global steps that need to be taken to find a solution to the conflict, the statement said.

Erdoğan also told King Abdullah II that Türkiye is ready to provide all types of support, including mediation, to end tensions in the region.

President Erdoğan previously spoke with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Russian President Vladimir Putin and others, to discuss the ongoing crisis.

On Monday, he said Türkiye is ready to undertake a mediator role in the current Israeli-Palestinian tension.

"I would like to state that Türkiye is ready for any kind of mediation, including prisoner exchanges if the parties request it."

On Wednesday, Gaza's Health Ministry said the death toll climbed to 1,100, along with 5,339 others injured by Israeli airstrikes since Saturday.

In a dramatic escalation of Middle East tensions, Israeli forces have launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against the Gaza Strip, a response to a military offensive by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Israeli territories.

The conflict began on Saturday when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel, a multipronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers' growing violence against Palestinians.

In response to Hamas' actions, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip. Israel's response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.