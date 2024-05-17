President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke over the phone with Kazakh President Kassym Jomart Tokayev on Friday, on the occasion of the latter's birthday. Erdoğan extended birthday greetings to the 71-year-old leader of the Turkic country.

The two leaders also discussed global and regional issues in the phone call. "President Erdoğan stated that they aimed to bring new dimensions to the relationship between the two countries in the upcoming period,” the country’s Directorate of Communications said on X.

The Turkish president also expressed satisfaction with the start of the rehabilitation process following Kazakhstan's flood disaster, saying Ankara is always willing to provide assistance.

Kazakhstan is one of Türkiye's key economic and political allies in Central Asia as Ankara strives to boost cooperation with Turkic states in the region. In 2009, the two countries signed a strategic partnership agreement and later, set up a high-level strategic cooperation council.