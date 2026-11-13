The COP31 summit naturally concentrated on climate change, its impact, and how to tackle it, but the event in the southern Turkish province of Antalya was also at the heart of a busy diplomatic schedule for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Erdoğan held one-on-one talks with leaders from across the globe, touching upon a wide array of issues and showcasing Türkiye’s diplomatic skills to maintain ties with countries in every continent. His first meeting was with outgoing U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Nov. 10. During the meeting, Erdoğan said that Türkiye was continuing its efforts, together with regional countries, to de-escalate rising tensions over the conflict between Iran and the United States and ensure that problems were resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. Noting that Türkiye was also working to end the Russia-Ukraine war, Erdoğan said they were ready to support a new dialogue process. The latest developments in Gaza, Cyprus and Libya were also discussed during the meeting.

Following his meeting with Guterres, Erdoğan met with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. It was Lula da Silva's first official face-to-face meeting with an international leader since his reelection last month. During the meeting, which addressed Türkiye-Brazil relations as well as regional and global developments, Erdoğan said Türkiye aimed to build on Brazil's progress in climate negotiations during its COP30 presidency.

Türkiye-Ethiopia relations and regional issues were discussed during Erdoğan's meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Erdoğan said the two countries would continue taking steps to advance cooperation in various fields, particularly trade and investment, adding that Türkiye would maintain its support for peace and stability in Ethiopia's region. Erdoğan also congratulated the Ethiopian prime minister on Ethiopia's selection to host COP32.

Bilateral relations and regional issues were discussed during Erdoğan's meeting with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. Erdoğan said it would be beneficial for Türkiye and Bangladesh to continue taking steps to expand cooperation in various fields, particularly trade and the defense industry. Erdoğan said Türkiye would continue its efforts to keep the humanitarian situation in Cox's Bazar, where Rohingya refugees took shelter, on the international community's agenda.

Erdoğan also received Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud. Following the meeting, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and his Saudi counterpart signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Electricity Projects between the two countries in the presence of Erdoğan.

During his meeting with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan's National Leader and Chairman of the People's Council, Erdoğan stressed the need to intensify cooperation between the two countries in energy, trade, the defense industry and investment. Erdoğan said the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was growing stronger and that the Ankara Summit held last month had once again demonstrated the organization's increasingly recognized strategic importance. He also expressed hope that Turkmenistan would join the organization's family council as a member.

On Nov. 11, the first day of the COP31 Leaders' Summit, Erdoğan received Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Antalya EXPO site. During the meeting, which addressed Türkiye-Australia relations as well as regional and global issues, Erdoğan said the potential for bilateral trade between Türkiye and Australia was greater than its current level, stressing the importance of exploring cooperation opportunities in various fields.

Erdoğan also received the Presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina Chairperson Denis Becirovic and Presidency Council member Zeljko Komsic. He stressed that Türkiye attached importance to its friendship with all three constituent peoples of Bosnia-Herzegovina and would continue to support the country's territorial integrity, sovereignty and constitutional order.

During his meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Erdoğan said the normalization process between Türkiye and Armenia was continuing through constructive steps, with several symbolic but important measures already taken. Erdoğan said Türkiye was closely monitoring and supporting the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Erdoğan also received Chinese Vice President Han Zheng. The meeting addressed Türkiye-China relations as well as regional and global issues. During the meeting, Erdoğan stressed the importance of accelerating cooperation between Türkiye and China, saying the two countries could develop ties in various fields, particularly investment, energy, trade and tourism, and that they were determined to take the necessary steps to achieve this. Erdoğan said the Middle Corridor could be aligned with China's Belt and Road Initiative, adding that, when considered alongside the Development Road Project, the resulting potential for cooperation presented a significant opportunity for the countries involved.

US-Iran war

On Nov. 12, the second and final day of the COP31 Leaders' Summit, Erdoğan first met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The two leaders discussed Türkiye-Iran relations as well as regional and global issues.

Expressing his hope that the conflict between Iran and the U.S. would end as soon as possible and that lasting peace would be established, Erdoğan said the ground for reconciliation needed to be strengthened and diplomacy given a chance to usher in a period of stability. Erdoğan stressed the importance of establishing a negotiating table without further delay.

Erdoğan also met with Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) President Felix Antoine Tshisekedi. Türkiye-DRC relations and regional issues were discussed during the meeting.

Erdoğan said the partnership between Türkiye and the DRC was expanding in all fields, adding that the two countries would continue taking steps in various areas, particularly trade, transportation and the defense industry. Emphasizing that Türkiye supported the DRC's territorial integrity, Erdoğan said he hoped lasting stability would be established in the country.

During his meeting with Sudan's Sovereignty Council Chairperson Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Erdoğan said the two countries would continue their efforts to strengthen bilateral relations. He stressed the importance of further steps to expand cooperation in various fields, particularly the defense industry, investment and agriculture. The Turkish president said Türkiye's support for Sudan's unity, territorial integrity and independence remained unchanged. He added that Ankara was closely monitoring developments on the ground and supported the proposed "Sudan Peace Initiative."

During his meeting with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, Erdoğan discussed bilateral relations and regional issues. He said Türkiye and Libya would continue taking steps to expand cooperation and deepen ties in various fields, particularly energy. He stressed that no initiative that was not embraced by the Libyan people could gain traction on the ground.

During his meeting with Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili, Erdoğan said it was important to make the most effective use of Türkiye-Georgia-Azerbaijan cooperation mechanisms.

Noting that Georgia was one of Türkiye's important trading partners, Erdoğan said efforts were underway to achieve bilateral trade volume targets. He added that the two countries were working to strengthen relations in various fields, particularly energy, transportation and the defense industry.

During his meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Erdoğan said the two countries would continue taking steps to significantly advance Türkiye-Pakistan relations. He added that efforts would continue to accelerate initiatives aimed at expanding cooperation in various fields, particularly transportation and the defense industry.

Emphasizing that the Mecca Defense Alliance had further strengthened solidarity between Türkiye and Pakistan, Erdoğan said the two countries would continue contributing to efforts to end the conflict in Iran. He also said Türkiye was ready to do everything possible through peaceful means to help address the challenges facing Pakistan in its region.

During his meeting with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Erdoğan stressed that Türkiye and Somalia were determined to expand cooperation in various fields, with defense and energy among their priorities, and would continue taking steps to give fresh momentum to bilateral relations. Erdoğan said Somalia's peace and stability were of great importance to Türkiye, adding that Ankara hoped the national dialogue process would succeed, national unity would be established and social peace would be achieved.

During Erdoğan's meeting with Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso, Türkiye-Congo relations and regional issues were discussed.

Erdoğan said Türkiye and the Republic of the Congo had made good progress in cooperation, particularly in trade and investment, adding that the two countries were working to take steps to unlock their full potential and would continue efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.

Terror-free region

Türkiye-Iraq relations and regional issues were discussed during Erdoğan's meeting with Iraqi President Nizar Amedi. Noting that progress had been made on the Development Road Project, which will strengthen Iraq's connectivity with the rest of the world, Erdoğan said the project would create an entirely new route for East-West trade. He added that the two countries would continue taking steps to strengthen cooperation in various fields, particularly energy.

Erdoğan said he expected Iraq to maintain and increase its support for the goal of a “terror-free region," stressing that achieving this objective would benefit both countries.

During his meeting with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Erdoğan said bilateral trade between Türkiye and Tanzania had increased as a result of steps taken by the two countries. He added that they would continue working to expand cooperation in various fields based on a win-win approach.