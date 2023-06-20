President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has received Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani for a closed-door meeting in the Turkish capital Ankara, Erdoğan’s office announced Tuesday.

Barzani congratulated Erdoğan on his victory in last month’s elections and the two leaders discussed the latest developments in Iraq, in the broader region, as well as developing bilateral ties between the Kurdistan region and Türkiye, Barzani said in a tweet after the meeting.

Türkiye’s newly appointed Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also attended the meeting.

Fidan and Barzani came together earlier in the day for talks, as well.

This week’s trip marks Barzani’s third official visit to Türkiye and his first following Erdoğan’s reelection in May. It's also the second high-ranking KRG official Erdoğan has received since.

Economic and political relations bind Türkiye and the KRG, which was also among the first foreign entities to send search and rescuers, as well as humanitarian aid in the wake of the deadly February earthquakes in southern Türkiye.