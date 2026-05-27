President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended Eid al-Adha prayers on Wednesday at Istanbul’s Grand Çamlıca Mosque, using the annual religious occasion to underline themes of unity, devotion, and the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Erdoğan departed early morning from his home in Kısıklı, Üsküdar, and arrived at Grand Çamlıca Mosque, where he was greeted by citizens gathered outside. He paused briefly to speak with attendees before entering the mosque for the Eid prayer.

Inside, he joined worshippers in the main prayer hall, standing in line with the congregation as imam-hatip Hafız Kerim Öztürk led the service.

The president remained for the sermon that followed, observing the traditional khutbah delivered to mark the start of Eid al-Adha, known in Türkiye as Kurban Bayramı.

After prayers concluded, Erdoğan addressed worshippers inside the mosque, framing Eid al-Adha as a religious moment centered on submission, sacrifice, and closeness to God. He referenced the story of Prophet Ibrahim and Ismail as the foundation of the holiday’s meaning, saying the spirit of surrender to God should remain a guiding principle for Muslims.

He called for enduring unity and stability among believers, offering prayers for health and peace, and expressing hope that the sense of brotherhood associated with Eid would extend across generations. His remarks repeatedly returned to the idea that collective strength depends on shared faith and solidarity.

A significant portion of his address focused on the wider Muslim world, particularly conflict zones. Erdoğan cited Gaza and Palestine as central examples, saying the current conditions there reflected a deeper test for the Islamic world.

“We are seeking this submission today in Gaza and in Palestine,” he said, linking the religious message of Eid to resilience amid conflict and describing unity as essential to strength and survival for Muslim communities globally.

Following the mosque address, Erdoğan stepped outside to greet journalists and continue his Eid message in a more informal setting. He described Eid as a period defined by compassion, mutual respect, and social solidarity, while emphasizing that Kurban Bayramı carries a distinct spiritual meaning tied to sacrifice and devotion.

He drew a parallel between the ritual of sacrifice and the idea of drawing closer to God, while also referencing the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Pointing to the gathering at Arafat, he said the unity seen during Hajj should serve as a model for global Muslim cohesion, especially as pilgrims begin returning home.

Erdoğan again turned to Gaza during the press interaction, describing the situation as a defining moral issue of the holiday period. He referred to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “tyrant” and expressed hope that global Muslim communities would respond with stronger collective resolve. He said he expected a clearer stance against the suffering in the region and called for an end to violence.

He closed his remarks with prayers for peace and unity across the Islamic world, expressing hope that Eid would become a catalyst for greater solidarity and cooperation among Muslim nations.

Following the exchange with reporters, refreshments including chocolates and simit were distributed to members of the press.

The president was accompanied by a senior delegation that included former parliament speaker İsmail Kahraman, Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül, Istanbul Police Chief Selami Yıldız, and several senior ruling party officials. Businessman Acun Ilıcalı was also present among attendees.

Erdoğan’s appearance at Çamlıca Mosque continues a longstanding practice of marking major Islamic holidays in prominent Istanbul mosques, often paired with broader political messaging on domestic cohesion and international affairs.

Eid al-Adha is being observed across Türkiye from May 27 to May 30, with public sector holidays extended for the period.