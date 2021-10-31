President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Sunday met in Rome on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.

The meeting lasted for nearly 50 minutes.

Ankara and Paris are at odds over a number of issues, including Libya and Syria, French backing of initiatives targeting Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean, active French support for Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration and Macron's policies that have received criticism for being Islamophobic.

The 2021 G-20 summit, which has convened the leaders of the world's 20 leading economies and representatives of international organizations, began in Rome on Saturday.

The two-day summit, hosted by G-20 term president Italy, was inaugurated by Draghi.

The group of the 20 largest and most advanced economies is to address the coronavirus pandemic, ways to foster a robust economic recovery and boost global cooperation on climate action.

Meetings are also expected to discuss the migrant crisis and other geopolitical issues.

The Rome summit is the 16th G-20 gathering at the level of heads of state and government. The first was held in Washington in November 2008, and the previous one was held online under the presidency of Saudi Arabia in November 2020.

The forum has met every year since 1999, and includes, since 2008, a yearly summit, with the participation of the heads of states and governments.