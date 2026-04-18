President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday met with Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh on the sidelines of the Fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum in southern Türkiye.

The meeting focused on bilateral ties and regional developments, media reports said.

Erdoğan also met with his Slovenian counterpart Natasa Pirc Musar, Comoros counterpart Azali Assoumani, and Democratic Republic of Congo counterpart Felix Tshisekedi.

Earlier, Erdoğan met with Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency members Zeljka Cvijanovic, Denis Becirovic, and Zeljko Komsic over a working breakfast to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and global developments.

According to Türkiye's Directorate of Communications, Erdoğan stressed that Türkiye supports all constructive steps for the future of Bosnia and Herzegovina, saying that the country is in a key position for stability in the Balkans.

He also reaffirmed Türkiye's unconditional support for Bosnia and Herzegovina's territorial integrity and constitutional order.

Noting a recent rise in separatist and provocative rhetoric targeting the Bosniak people, Erdoğan warned that irresponsible actions that could jeopardize stability in the Balkans would benefit no one.

He stressed the importance of building a Bosnia and Herzegovina where its three constituent peoples - Bosniak, Serb, and Croatian - can live in harmony.

He further highlighted the need to increase bilateral trade between Türkiye and Bosnia and Herzegovina and to accelerate cooperation in areas such as transportation and energy.

The meetings came as part of Erdoğan's engagements on day two of the Fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum in the southern Turkish city of Antalya.

Under Bosnia and Herzegovina's Constitution, a three-member body representing the nation's three peoples collectively serves as the country's rotating presidency. As of March, Bosniak member Becirovic is the current president.

World leaders and senior government officials are meeting in Türkiye through Sunday for the forum, a major international gathering in the southern Mediterranean city focused this year on managing global uncertainty.

The forum, held under the auspices of Erdogan and hosted by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, is centered on the theme "Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties."