Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday within the scope of bilateral meetings in Samarkand, where he came to attend the 22nd Summit of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The closed-door meeting of Erdogan and Xi Jinping at the Summer Palace of the President of Uzbekistan lasted for half an hour.

Erdoğan is also expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of the summit. It is envisaged that the grain deal issue will be the main agenda item in President Erdoğan’s meeting with Putin.

After his visit to Uzbekistan, the president will fly to New York, U.S. to attend the 77th session of the U.N. General Assembly, a statement from the presidency said Wednesday.

He will address the General Assembly on Sept. 20, 2022, and also meet with U.N. chief Antonio Guterres, as well as several heads of state.

The president is also expected to meet with representatives of Turkish nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), business organizations, and Jewish organizations in the U.S.