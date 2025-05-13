Türkiye is prepared to contribute “in every possible way” to peace between Russia and Ukraine, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday.

In a phone call, the two leaders discussed ties between their countries as well as regional and global developments, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said on X.

Erdoğan voiced Türkiye's readiness to contribute "in every possible way," including hosting peace talks, to ensure that the war between Ukraine and Russia ends "with a just and lasting peace.”

Underlining the "window of opportunity" for achieving peace in the war, now in its fourth year, Erdoğan urged that the "window of opportunity" for achieving peace in the protracted conflict not be missed.

Erdoğan also stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to achieve peace.

Türkiye this Thursday is set to host what would be the first direct talks between Russia and Ukraine since early 2022.

US President Donald Trump will attend the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations in Istanbul, but only if Russian President Vladimir Putin confirms his participation, Trump's special envoy to Ukraine said Tuesday.

"We're hoping President Putin shows up as well, and then President Trump will be there. This could be an absolute incredible meeting with him," Kellogg told Fox Business.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed his participation, while Putin has offered talks without preconditions but has not confirmed his attendance.

Trump previously described the talks as "a potentially great day for Russia and Ukraine" and expressed interest in attending, though his current Gulf tour schedule may prevent him from taking part in the meeting.