Newly-elected Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni highlighted the importance of Türkiye-Italy cooperation under the scope of NATO, according to a statement released by her office following a meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, on Tuesday.

Noting that Meloni condemned the recent terrorist attack in Istanbul and extended her condolences to the Turkish people and the government, the statement noted that both leaders agreed to pursue joint fight against terrorism with determination.

The two leaders also touched upon the potential for cooperation in the Mediterranean region and highlighted the need for joint fight against irregular migration and the Libyan crisis. They also touched on recent developments in the Russia-Ukraine war and the difficulties faced by the global community.

Meloni also reiterated her aspirations to further enhance Rome-Ankara ties, the statement added.

Last month, Italy's first woman Prime Minister Meloni officially took the helm of the country's most right-wing government since World War II.

Türkiye has played a pioneering role in the Russia-Ukraine war and facilitated the grain deal, as well as exchange of prisoners of war.