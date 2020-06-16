President Tayyip Erdoğan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the conflict in Libya and the situation in the eastern Mediterranean in a video call, Merkel’s spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Merkel and Erdoğan agreed that the United Nations-sponsored peace process in war-ravaged Libya should be reinforced.

Turkey is backing Libya’s internationally recognized government in Tripoli in its conflict with the Libyan National Army (LNA).

The LNA is led by warlord Khalifa Haftar and backed by Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt.