President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Ankara on Thursday, with talks likely to focus on the war in Ukraine, migration and peace efforts in the Middle East.

Merz was received in an official ceremony at the Presidential Complex.

The German leader earlier laid a wreath at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of modern Türkiye, as he made his inaugural visit to Ankara.

Merz signed the remembrance book at the site, hailing Atatürk for ushering in a new "era" when founding the Turkish republic 102 years ago.

"His ideas continue to have an impact today in the deep-rooted friendship between the Federal Republic of Germany and the Republic of Türkiye," the German leader wrote.

Following his visit to the mausoleum, he wrote on social media that: "We are entering a new geopolitical phase. Therefore, we must expand our strategic partnerships. We should make even better use of the enormous potential of our relations with Türkiye. We can build here on a strong foundation."

"We share special and diverse relations with Türkiye: in foreign and security policy matters, but also in the areas of migration, energy and trade. I want to further expand our close partnership. For this, I am in Ankara and will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," he said.

When it comes to migration, Türkiye could assist in the deportation of Syrians without the right to remain in Germany. The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees also says more than 22,000 Turkish citizens were required to leave Germany at the end of September.

Türkiye has been the main destination for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011. Every year, hundreds of thousands of migrants flee civil conflict or economic hardship in their home countries with the hope of reaching Europe.

Some migrants make the dangerous journey over land or sea with the assistance of smugglers, who often abandon them, especially during sea journeys, after receiving thousands of dollars from each migrant. Others are stopped by Turkish security forces before crossing the border into Europe.

Defense cooperation

Germany has shown willingness to cooperate with Türkiye in the field of armaments. Ankara is seeking to be included in the European armament strategy SAFE, which aims to strengthen the European defense industry.

SAFE, adopted by EU leaders in May, is meant to provide competitively priced, long-term loans to accelerate urgent defense procurement.

It forms part of the European Commission's ReArm Europe Plan/Readiness 2030, aiming to mobilize over 800 billion euros ($928.17 billion) in defense spending.

While the loans will be available only to EU member states, Ukraine and European Free Trade Association-European Economic Area (EEA-EFTA) countries will also be eligible to participate in joint procurement under the scheme.

Türkiye, which is a member of NATO but not the EU, is technically eligible to access EU defense industry financing and joint procurement programs as part of the bloc's 150 billion euro ($176 billion) Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative.

However, Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration have opposed Ankara’s inclusion, citing ongoing disputes in the Aegean and the island of Cyprus. Approval from all EU members is required for Türkiye’s entry.