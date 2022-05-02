President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan exchanged greetings with Muslims state leaders Monday for the Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Erdoğan and his Azerbaijani counterpart exchanged bayram greetings in a phone call, according to a statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate.

Voicing confidence that friendly and brotherly ties between Turkey and Azerbaijan will continue to develop successfully in all areas, the two leaders discussed the future of relations, a statement from the Azerbaijani Presidency said.

Erdoğan accepted Aliyev's invitation to visit Azerbaijan, the statement added.

The Turkish president also exchanged Eid greetings with Ersin Tatar, president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also telephoned Erdoğan to extend greetings for the Eid festival.