President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday, pledging Ankara’s continued assistance after deadly floods and landslides struck Pakistan.

According to the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications, the leaders discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues.

During the conversation, Erdoğan extended condolences for the loss of life in recent disasters and conveyed his wishes for Sharif’s recovery, as the Pakistani prime minister has also been facing health concerns.

Erdoğan emphasized that Türkiye has been delivering humanitarian assistance to affected areas and stands ready to provide “more comprehensive support” if needed.

The flooding and landslides in Pakistan have displaced thousands and left communities struggling with damaged infrastructure and food shortages.

Ankara has sent relief materials in past crises and is expected to continue channeling aid through its disaster agencies and non-governmental organizations.