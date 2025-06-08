President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a phone call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday, on the occasion of Qurban Bayram or Eid al-Adha. The two statesmen discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues as they exchanged Eid greetings.

During the call, Erdoğan stated that the ancient friendship and strong solidarity between Türkiye and Pakistan have been strengthened with the steps taken, Türkiye's communications directorate said on X.

Erdogan visited Pakistan in February. For his part, Sharif paid a visit to Türkiye in May, during which he and Erdoğan discussed bilateral relations and further cooperation. The two men came together again in May as they attended a trilateral summit in Azerbaijan with hosting by President Ilham Aliyev.