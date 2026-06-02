President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed efforts to deepen engagement between Türkiye and Armenia during a phone call, with the two leaders reviewing the ongoing normalization process and regional developments.

Pashinyan congratulated Erdoğan on the recent Eid al-Adha holiday, according to a statement from the Communications Directorate.

During the conversation, Erdoğan said the normalization process between Türkiye and Armenia was continuing through measures aimed at paving the way for direct trade, highlighting ongoing efforts to build practical cooperation between the neighboring countries.

The president also reiterated Türkiye's commitment to promoting peace and stability across the region, stressing that Ankara would continue to support initiatives that contribute to dialogue, cooperation and lasting regional security.

The call marked the latest contact between the two leaders as Ankara and Yerevan pursue a gradual normalization process aimed at improving bilateral relations and expanding areas of cooperation.

Earlier this year, Pashinyan said Armenia would halt its campaign for international recognition of the 1915 mass killings of Armenians as genocide.

Ankara and Yerevan appointed special envoys in late 2021 to lead a normalization process, a year after Armenia's defeat in a war with Azerbaijan over the then-disputed Karabakh region.

In 2022, Türkiye and Armenia resumed commercial flights after a two-year pause.

A previous attempt to normalize relations, a 2009 accord to open the border, was never ratified by Armenia and abandoned in 2018.